Bradley Wokojance Sr., a long-time resident of Barberton Ohio, passed away at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron, Aug. 31, from a long-term illness, at the age of 61. Brad was born Feb. 12, 1956 in Barberton Ohio, to Gary Sr., and Judith Wokojance. He graduated from Barberton High School. Brad was a machinist and a bartender. Brad enjoyed spending time with his family, in particular his grandchildren. Brad was also actively involved in 4-H and served as a Fair Board of Director for the Summit County Fair. Brad is proceded in death by his parets, Gary Sr. and Judith Wokojance:his brother, Gary Jr. and his sister Nikki Wokojance: his step-son CJ; and father-inlaw Howard Collins. Brad is survived by his loving wife Christine (Chris) Wokojance of 20 years. Brad is lovingly remembered by his siblings: Cheryl, John, Judi, Cathy and Sam Wokojance; sons Brad Jr. and Josh Wokojance; his grandchildren Caleb, Jacob, Katelyn, Kamyrn, Gavin, Keegan and Kiyanni; his mother-in-law JoAnne Collins; his best friend Jim Wheeler; and other relatives. He is also survived by his “fur babies” baby and Cargo. It is said, “ That day and night cannot dwell together.” Brad could not stay, but he would not want us to cry that he is gone. instead, he would want us to know he was happy that he was here with us. Brad had the chance to know and love each and every friend and all of his family members. These precious moments share with us will always be a part of every one of us. He would want us to celebrate and embrace life, never taking a moment for granted. So in Brad’s honor a celebration of life gathering will be held Oct. 21, at Summit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Steimbauer Funeral Home, Solon Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation and/or the American Heart Association. The family would also like to thank all the the doctors, nurses, and other staff that took care of him over the years. During his time as a bartender, before closing the bar at the end of the night, Brad would make his “last call.” His voice would boom and drown out the music from the juke box, as he called out, “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.” Aug. 31 Brad made his final last call. Brad was called home, and as much as we wanted himto, he could not stay here.