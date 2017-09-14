Debra Demetroff-Milich finished her race; her battle here is complete. April 24, 1957 to Sept. 12. She was a member of Risen Warriors Ministries and was known as the “voice of the Poet.” Deb arrived home to her prepared place with her heavenly father. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Alan “Tracy” Milich; beloved children, Melissa (Dave) Watson and Chico (Jacquelyn) Demetroff; and 16 grandchildren. Deb loved her siblings, Doug, Grace, Beth, Adam, Jodi, Isaac, and Stormy. The family will receive friends, Sunday, Sept. 17 from 4-5 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Monday, Sept. 18, at 11:15 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio. Please meet at the cemetery. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home Barberton 330-745-3311.