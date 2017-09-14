Gregory G. Tackett, 65, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12. A life resident of Barberton, he was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1970 and was employed by NAPA for 49 years. Greg was a member and two time Past Master of National Lodge 568 F&AM, where he also served on various committees. 32 Degree Scottish Rite Valley of Akron where he served as Commander in Chief, Akron Consistory. Preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Janie Tackett; Greg is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margie; son, Brad (Tricia); daughter, Barb (Robert) Booth; grandchildren, Taylor, Austin, Chase and Cody; sister, Brenda (Don) Robinson; brother, Roger (Carol) Tackett; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral service will be Monday 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Doylestown. Visitation Sunday 1-3 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m., which the public is invited to stay.