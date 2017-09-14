Randy Brown 64, A lifelong resident of Barberton passed away suddenly Sept. 11, after a short battle with cancer. Randy was a fun loving, big hearted soul. He was a caring husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He loved his local sports teams and played his “numbers” faithfully. Randy was always the jokester with a smile on his face. He loved animals and never visited family without getting on the floor to play with their pets. Randy was also a veteran who served his country. He will be deeply missed by so many! Preceded in death by his parents Paul and Patricia; He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathryn A; daughter Erin Brown; son Adam Brown; grandchildren Nicholas and Lauren Vaught; sisters Kathy (Richard) Burton and Michele (John) Hughes; brothers Gary (Terri) Brown and Mark Brown; sister-in-law Judy Akers; brothers-in-law Michael (Jan) Akers and Christopher Akers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PAWSibilities Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).