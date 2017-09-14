Report cards in
State report cards have been released.
Barberton High School received a failing overall grade, as well as Norton High School.
Pick up the Thursday, Sept. 21 issue of the Herald for scores from the middle and elementary schools as well as comments from administrators.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Barberton remembers 9/11
September 11, 2017 | No Comments »
Magics maul the Black Tigers, Mogadore defeats Norton
September 8, 2017 | No Comments »
Gardeners recognized for years of service
September 8, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Police investigate shooting
September 6, 2017 | 16 Comments »
100-year-old stays true to barber and son for 65 years
September 6, 2017 | 2 Comments »