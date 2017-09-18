Carol Ann (Barber) Nitz

Carol Nitz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to be with the lord Thursday, Sept. 7. She was full of faith and full of joy! Everyone who met her like her. Her family meant everything to her. After raising her two children, she worked at Marshall’s Department Store till it closed. Then she became a world traveler, fulfilling a life-long dream. Carol was married 62 years to her loving husband, Roy (“Gene”), who died only six months earlier. Carol loved the lord and made him a priority her whole life. She was a member of the Barberton Church of Christ her entire adult life. Carol was also preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Eva Barber, all her siblings (Delores Frataroli, Jean Davis, and Don Barber); and her grandson, Joshua. She is survived by her children, Mark (Cindy) Nitz, and Amber (Michael) Johnson; her grandchildren, Jordan, Daniel, Sarah, Caleb and Zac; and her great-great-grandchildren, Tru, Henry, Lucy, Jacob and Harper. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, on Lake Anna, at 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Keith Welch officiating. Carol’s family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.