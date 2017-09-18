David L. Rymer, age 80, of Green, passed away Sept. 17, born Sept. 27, 1936. He was born and raised in Green and he lived his life in and around the surrounding Akron area. Dave retired from the City of Akron Highway Department (Expressway Crew) and ran the city picnic bingo for 10 years. He loved to fish, hunt and yes, he was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beverly “Barb”; son, Jeffery D.; and grandson, David J. Survived by daughters, Robin Wall of Portage Lakes and Nancy (Bernie) Jenkins of Akron; son, Jerry (Tammy) Britton of Akron; brothers, Art, Ken, and Curt; sister, June; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Interment private.