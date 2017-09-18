Joan Winter, 77, of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida/Akron, Ohio, passed away Sept. 6. She was born Aug. 5, 1940 to the late Howard and Madeline Wilson. Preceded in death by her infant son and granddaughter Jessica. She is survived by her husband of almost 38 years and the love of her life, Dean Winter, daughters; Pam Chasteen-Huffman, Lori (Dave) Bittner, stepdaughter Amie (Darryl) Springer, stepson Tom Winter, sister Janice (Dick) Miller, brother in law Terry (JoAnn) Winter, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 5 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews. Joan was the longtime proprietor of Evelyn’s Luncheonette in Barberton, Ohio. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and the joy she found in her family. She also enjoyed camping and Ballroom dancing. Family will receive friends 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept.16 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Daniel Doty officiating. In lieu of flowers should friends desire donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Northeast Region, 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. Hilliard Rospert, 330-334-1501

