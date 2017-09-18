Paul Aaron Brailer

Paul Brailer, 44, went to heaven Wednesday, Sept. 13, after a brief illness. He was born Sept. 25, 1972 in Akron, Ohio to Lawrence and Paula Brailer. Paul was born with Spina Bifida leaving him with limited use of his legs and was also faced with other medical challenges. Paul graduated in 1990 from North High School. He was very driven in his adult life to accomplish many things and overcome obstacles beyond expectations for his disability. Paul worked several jobs before finding his true calling to help himself and others, with and without disabilities. Through a chance encounter and encouragement from Heidi Rudibaugh he was invited to a karate class at the Art of Karate in Barberton. Working with modifications for promotions he reached the level of second degree black belt. His training in karate and health fitness inspired Paul to start Criptaedo. Criptaedo’s (www.criptaedo.com) purpose is to provide self-defense and fitness for the disabled. This was accomplished through videos, speaking engagements, television and radio interviews, and demonstrations around the country. His dream was to have workout facilities provide equipment that was accessible to people with disabilities. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Brailer, grandparents Ambrose and Jessie Brailer, grandmother, Corinne Brown and grandfather, Paul Meyer. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Amy Brailer; mother, Paula Rey (Robert); mother-in-law,, Bobbi Cotterman; sister, Theresa DeShane (David), (nephews Zach, Nick and Matt); brother, Lawrence E. Brailer, (nephew, Brandon and niece, Chelsey); step-siblings, Cheryl Martin, John Rey, Shannon Rey , Danny Rey; brothers-in law, Mike Cotterman (Gail), Tom Cotterman (Michelle); sisters-in law Connie Steele, Karen (Marc Rinehart) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends, especially Ben Rinehart, Heidi Rudibaugh, Mrs. Rudibaugh, Charles Campbell, Jaret (Shadow) Baughman, Denikay Kunce, Frank Jeffers, Mark Daniel, Tara Richardson, Jen Pezzo, everyone at the Art of Karate and all his Criptaedo fans. Paul’s funeral service will be Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Fr. David Bline officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 18 from 4-8 pm. and also Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Art of Karate or any spina bifida organization.