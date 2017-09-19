Beauty comes alive in Barberton

Barberton’s beautification effort traces its roots to 1982, when the Barberton Health Department secured funding through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Recycling and Litter Prevention to conduct litter prevention and recycling education and awareness programs for the city. As a result of the acquired grant, the office of Litter Control and Recycling was established in the Environmental Health Division of the Health District.

In 1986, after attending a conference in which the concept was presented that communities which added flower plantings to major thoroughfares in and out of town noticed a reduction in littering in those areas, a flower planting program was proposed as an addition to the city’s litter cleanup program. City Council ordinance 295-1986 created a Beautification Commission to promote a “beautiful city” image. The Beautification Commission, made up of six members, with one member being appointed by the mayor from each ward, would set direction. The Committee was responsible for clean-up and litter programs, flower and tree plantings (except for parks), and beautification projects. The program was staffed by employees from the existing Health Department’s litter control and recycling program.

In the spring of 1987, the first flower gardens were planted. Flowers were purchased with a $500 contribution given by the Barberton Area Recycle Center Association. In subsequent years, in order to help fund the program, flower garden spots were sold to businesses and organizations. Beautification staff designed, planted and maintained the gardens for a set sponsorship fee, with sponsors obtaining name recognition in the bed in return for a set financial contribution. The program also added hanging flower baskets in the downtown area and portable flower pots along Wooster Road West, to add color to areas of high visibility. Nearly 30,000 bedding plants are used annually to complete the numerous community flower plantings.

Beautification efforts were further expanded in 1989 when the power, duties and authority of an inactive tree commission, which had been established in 1973, were formally transferred to the Beautification Commission. As a result, urban forestry issues became part of the overall Beautification effort.

In 1991, in anticipation of the centennial celebration, the Centennial Mum Gardens were planted at the northeast corner of Lake Anna Park. Yoder Brothers, Inc. (now Aris Horticulture, Inc.) donated 15,000 chrysanthemum cuttings which created a rainbow of color the last weekend of September for all to enjoy. A weekend festival was organized in conjunction with the blooming of the mums. What began as a one year activity will mark its 27th year. Annual attendance figures reach 25,000 – 30,000.

Beginning in 1995, the Beautification Program was moved from the Barberton Health District and placed directly under the Service Department within the City of Barberton. Early in 2008, the program was moved to the Parks and Recreation Department.

Beautification efforts were further expanded to include holiday lights at Lake Anna Park. For years the City’s Parks Department decorated, lit and displayed a Christmas tree in the Lake Anna Park gazebo. In 1997, beautification expanded the display to include the addition of Charles Dickens figures at the gazebo corner of the Lake. Two lit swans were also put on the water. Today, holiday lights grace Lake Anna Park, incorporating all four corners of the Lake in the display.

Throughout its history, the Beautification Program has worked to make a cleaner, more attractive community. The program’s success is a result of support from both the public and the private sector.