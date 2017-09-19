Students raise funds for hurricane relief

Barberton Middle School held a “Penny Wars” to raise money for hurricane relief.

The fundraiser was organized by teacher Heather Miller with Principal Mike Andric. A pizza lunch was promised to the homeroom class that won the penny war.

Students collected $1562.53 in one week. The winner of the penny wars went to Susan Jamison’s homeroom for collecting $58.96 in pennies. Highest amount raised went to Jamie McComas’ homeroom class for collecting $220.59 in coins and bills. Andric awarded both classes with a pizza lunch.

Special thanks to Farmer State Bank in Marsharville for waiving the 10 percent coin machine fee, Miller, her husband and bank employees who helped in counting the pennies.