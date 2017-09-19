Students raise funds for hurricane relief

Barberton Middle School held a “Penny Wars” to raise money for hurricane relief.

The fundraiser was organized by teacher Heather Miller with Principal Mike Andric. A pizza lunch was promised to the homeroom class that won the penny war.

Students collected $1562.53 in one week. The winner of the penny wars went to Susan Jamison’s homeroom for collecting $58.96 in pennies. Highest amount raised went to Jamie McComas’ homeroom class for collecting $220.59 in coins and bills. Andric awarded both classes with a pizza lunch.

Special thanks to Farmer State Bank in Marsharville for waiving the 10 percent coin machine fee, Miller, her husband and bank employees who helped in counting the pennies.

 

Courtesy photo/ Jamie McComas’ seventh-grade homeroom raises $220.59 for hurricane relief.

Courtesy photo/ Susan Jamison’s sixth-grade homeroom class raises $58.96 for hurricane relief.

