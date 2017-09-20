Michelle DeShon

Herald Staff Writer

You may have seen Bill Aulenbach walking among the mum gardens with a yard stick, carefully measuring, during the last 26 years of the Mum Festival.

Aulenbach has played a crucial role in the festival since its inception and officials are naming the gardens after him. He has provided technical advice for producing healthy plants year after year.

Parks and Recreation Director Lisa McLean said Barberton Beautification began in 1987 and as the city’s 100th anniversary was approaching, they began brainstorming what they could do as a public celebration. Someone suggested Yoder Brothers Inc., who was the leading breeder of chrysanthemums in the country, which was headquartered in the Magic City.

McLean said she went to the CEO and asked for mums. They agreed and as the event approached, McLean’s boss told her to get some technical advice for growing the mums and she was connected to Aulenbach. She said, “I call him the man behind the mums.”

Cartoon by Leo Michael