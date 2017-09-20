Together Again

Sandra N. Taylor, 72, of Apple Creek passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, under the care of hospice. She was born April 23, 1945 in Palmersville, Tennessee to the late Otha and Allene (Woodruff) Thompson. Sandra was a member of the American Legion 147 of Apple Creek. Preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Taylor, whom she married on Nov. 29, 1974 and sister, Carolyn Legens; survived by her children, Cindy Taylor (Chet) of Shreve, Ohio, Pamela (Chester) Crone of Obion, Tennessee and John (Denise) Harwood of Rosenberg, Texas; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Tim and Tony (Jerita) Thompson; sisters, Brenda Workman, Mary (David) Burnham, Sheila (Van) Weatherford, Verna (Floyd) McAlister and Sharlyn (Rupert) Williams; many other family members and friends. Sandra’s funeral service will be Friday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Burial at East Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Oh 44691.