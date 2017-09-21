Beverly J. Johnson, 65, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21,. She was a resident of Barberton for 46 years and retired from Summit County Fiscal Office with 15 years of service. Bev in survived by her husband of 46 years, Wesley; son, Chad (Amy) Johnson; daughter, Amy (Rusty) Alderman; grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson, Caleb Alderman, Samantha Johnson and McKenna Alderman; great-grandchildren, Valorie Sharier and Belle Sharier; parents, Charles and Gloria Manson Sr.; brothers, Charles (Jan) Manson Jr., Jeff (Jan) Manson and Mark (Debora) Manson; sister, Gloria (Dan) Lutz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be Sunday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Barberton Church of God, 885 N. Summit St., Barberton, OH 44203. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, ATTN: Relay for Life of Barberton, 3500 Embassy Pkwy, Ste 150, Fairlawn, Oh 44333.