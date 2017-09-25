Charlotte L. Pamer, age 95, went to be with the Lord Sept. 22,. She was born October 7, 1921 in Akron, Ohio. Charlotte was a charter member of Apostolic Church in Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Pamer; daughter, Linda Rose Linton; son-in-law, Duane Whited; and her brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter, Susan Whited; son, Roger (Patti) Pamer; son-in-law Wes Linton; grandchildren, Steven (Kristin) Linton, Michael (Karen) Linton, Debbie Lemon, Scott Whited (Stacey Underwood), Rodney Pamer, Philip (Karen) Pamer, Carie Wise (Joe Scarborough); and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral service will be Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. at Apostolic Church, 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Paul Pamer officiating. Family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service Monday. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron. A memory or condolence may be shared at www.CoxFuneralHomeInc.com.