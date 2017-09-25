John H. Grubb, 76, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20. A life resident of Barberton, he retired from Manchester Tool after 31 years of service. John volunteered at Barberton Citizens Hospital for many years and was a member of Barberton First Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanette Grubb; John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheena; sister, Janet Neff and Nancy (Jack) Brandt; sister-in-law, Isabel (Dennis) Pitkeathly of Scotland; many nieces, nephews, other and relatives and friends of Scotland and the U.S.A. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be Thursday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Barberton First Presbyterian Church, 636 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Richard Lapehn officiating. Inurnment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.