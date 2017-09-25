Laura C. Spilker, 17, passed away unexpectedly after a two week illness Tuesday, September 19. A senior at Green High School, she was in the Cosmetology Program at Portage Lakes Career Center. Laura was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish and employed by Skymax. Preceded in death by her brothers, Adam and Josh; grandparents, Pat and Richard Spilker and grandfather, Robert Justice; survived by her mother, Robin Spilker (Don August); father, Mike (Dawn) Spilker; sister, Emily Spilker; step-brothers, Matthew Garren and Brett Lee; step-sisters, Kaitlyn, Kirsten and Lillian Garren; grandmother, Meveryn (John) Pinder; aunts and uncles, Jan (Rick) Jacobson, Kimberly (Mohammed) Al-Abid, David (Julie) Justice, Steve Spilker, Lisa (Darin) Hull, Susan (Jason) Dietrick, David Spilker; cousins, Shemsa and Khalid (Lauren) Al-Abid, Missy (Mark) Trew, Rachel (Ethan) Schenck, Nathan Justice, Meghan (Erik) Hawk, Ian Justice, Ryan, Grant and Eric Hull; along with other family members and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Akron Children’s Hospital PICU Unit, especially Natalie, Becca; all the doctors, especially Nick; Palliative Care and Child Life Departments for all the care and support that Laura and they received. Mass of christian burial will be Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road, Green, OH 44685 with Fr. David Durkee officiating. Inurnment to follow at Manchester Cemetery. Laura’s family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses.