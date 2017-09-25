Madeline “Maggie” Orndorff, age 87, passed away Sept. 22. She was born April 14, 1930 in Star Tannery, Virginia and moved to Fremont, Ohio and has resided in Akron since 1964. Maggie was the oldest of 11 brothers and sisters. Her life was devoted to family; everyone was welcome at her home. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray; daughter, Sandra Marie; grandson, Kenneth Kohler; great-granddaughter, Zoey Kohler. Survived by her children, Dennis (Vicki) Orndorff, Cheryl (Don) Kohler, and Linda Lee Orndorff; grandchildren, Dan Kohler, Manuela Kohler, Kevin Orndorff, Rev. Jared Orndorff, Tammi Boyer of California, Helen Webster of Seattle, Washington, Wanda, and Tony, David, and Laura Guardalabene; great-grandchildren, Austin Kohler, Kendall Kohler, Raven Key, Kenny and Phillip Orndorff, Madison and Andrew Kohler, Devin Guardalabene; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 Second St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 -10 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zoey Kohler Memorial Fund at any Huntington Bank.