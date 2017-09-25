Marjorie Ann Hazel, 80, passed away Sept. 12. She was born in Barberton June 1,1937, and resided most of her life there. She was preceded in death by daughter, Roberta. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry; daughters, Victoria (Joseph) Beard, Martha (John) Cowan, Geri (Dan) Ball, Renee (Jim) Sheets; son, Bill (Karla) Hazel; son-in-law, Mark Stansky; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Tony (Linda) Durnye. She was a member of Barberton Friends Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barberton Friends Church, 283 Robinson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203, or dachshundrescueofohio.org Following her wishes there were no services and cremation has taken place. Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory 330-535-9186.