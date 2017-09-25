Mary Ann Vinson, age 73, passed away Sept. 21. She was born Aug. 20, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. Family was most important to Mary. She enjoyed cooking and being surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Denver and Ermal Lane; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Nora Vinson; brothers, Clifford, Bobby, Olan, and Norval; sisters, Betty, Maysel, and JoeAnn; daughter, Nora Jane Wells; and grandson, Daniel Ray Kosa. Survived by her husband, Allen Paul Vinson Sr.; children, Allen Paul (Amanda) Vinson Jr., Lester James (Ann) Vinson, William James Vinson, Tina Marie (Ron) Kosa, Christine Marie Kelly, and Kelly Marie (Gary) Johnson; son-in-law, Ricky Wells; 20 grandkids; 22 great-grandkids; 2 great-great-grandkids; sisters, Nellie Wendall and Carol Brown; brothers, Raymond Lane and Herbie Lane; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Barberton Hospital for the care given to Mary.A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.