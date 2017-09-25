Melvin F. Goehler, 83, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20. A life resident of Norton/Akron area. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years and retired from Goodyear Aerospace with 49 years of service. Preceded in death by his brother, Paul Goehler and parents, Mearle and Vada Goehler; Melvin is survived by his children, Michael (Debra) Goehler, Mark (Lee Ann) Goehler and Robbin (Mike) Roth; grandchildren, Ashley, Adrienne, Logan, Morganne and Lucas; sister, Janice (John) Gross; brothers, Carl Goehler and Richard Goehler; sister-in-law, Paricia Goehler; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following Melvin’s wishes there will be no services. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.