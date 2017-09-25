After a lifetime of faithful service, the Reverend Paul Grexa, 91, was called to his Heavenly home Sept. 21. Born to John and Susan Grexa, he was the second youngest of 9 children, all preceding him in death. Paul grew up in Sharon, Pennsylvania where he was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. He proudly served his country during WWII as a member of the United States Navy. He entered Concordia Lutheran Seminary in Springfield, Illinois and was ordained July 19, 1953. He met and married the former Beverly Molnar in 1953. Pastor Grexa accepted a call to St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Norton in 1960 where he served for 34 years, retiring in 1994. The congregation remained dear to his heart throughout his retirement. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cuyahoga Falls. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly; daughter Paulette (Andy) Babchak of Oviedo, Florida; son Paul (Dotty) of Barberton; grandchildren Sarah, Philip and Hannah; great grandchildren Addison and Alivia; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special niece Dolores Fee of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5451 S. Cleveland Massillion Road., Norton. Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or St. Matthew Lutheran Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).

“Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:21