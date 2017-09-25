Shirley Ann (Garey) Angiulo, 82, passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, at Barrington Terrace in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born June 7, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio and spent most of her life in the Greater Akron/Summit County Ohio area. Shirley graduated from Norton High School, class of 1952, and worked her entire life in the health field, mainly for Akron Public Schools for several years and retiring from the Summit County Health Dept. in 2000. Shirley earned her Master’s Degree with honors (Summa Cum Lauda) in Education from the University of Akron, and was a life-long member of Grace United Church of Christ in Loyal Oak, where she was the organist at one time. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Michael of 55 years; parents, Ellis and Ollie Garey and brother, Gregory (Linda); survived by her brother, Jerry (Donna) of Florida; sons, Michael (Jayme) of Fort Myers Beach, Florida and James (Marie) of Akron; grandchildren, Katie, Karen, Kimberly, Michael, Maggie, Sarah and Kaitlynn along with many other relatives and friends. Shirley’s funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Dan Young officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon till time of service. If friends and family so desire, donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Humane Society of Summit County in her memory at (234)-212-9749.