Darrin James Keeling, 48, of Massillon, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 21. He was born on May 19, 1969 to Warner Keeling of Wadsworth and Joyce Bishop of Barberton. Darrin was a free spirit on his own terms. His passion was watching the Steelers, collecting Hot Wheels and Harleys. Darrin is survived by the love of his life, Julie Stoufer, brother Dennis (Robin) Keeling, sister Denise (Craig) August, Daughter Zoey and sons Austin and Adam. There are also numerous nephews and nieces. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home 174 N. Lyman St. Wadsworth, Ohio, where funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Butcher officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray with final expenses. Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 330-334-1501, www.HilliardRospert.com.