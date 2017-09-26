Lots happening at elementary schools

COSI makes learning fun

COSI on Wheels visits East Elementary, engaging students in several hands on activities and where they learned a lot.

Students study Barberton

Third-graders from Barberton Elementary West are studying local history and took an annual field trip to tour the city. Not only did they meet Mayor Judge and tour his office they also were given a tour of the police station by Officer Cheatham and Officer Watson.

A presentation from the Barberton Library as well as a talk by Mrs. Kelleher from the Barberton Historical Society at the Piggery were also part of the tour. The students had a nice lunch at the lake and walked around the lake to see the statue of O.C. Barber.

Students stick together

Barberton Elementary West partners up with Duck tape, Project Love and Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center to share a strong message: “The end of bullying begins with you.”

The fourth-graders at Barberton Elementary West pledged to support each other and stick together to stop bullying. They learn that when they stick together they are strong and powerful. “We don’t do that (bullying) here!”

From left to right are: Michaela Riley, Jeremiah Tubbs, Aiden Welfrey, School Counselor Angie Newlan and Hailey Terwilliger.