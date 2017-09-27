Forum discusses dangers of addiction

During a discussion at Barberton High School about the opioid epidemic recovering addict Josh Vandygriff speaks about his efforts to stay clean.

Rich Muller

Herald Staff Writer

A lot is heard about the opiate epidemic and Cleveland Clinic Akron General brought six experts to Barberton High School to discuss the issue.

The difference between heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil is the potency, according to Ann DiFrancia, director of addiction medicine at Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s chemical dependency program. Carfentanil is stronger than the others, plus is resistant to naloxone, also known by its commercial name Narcan.

Gerald Craig, executive director of the County of Summit ADM Board, stated the frightening fact that the very small amount of just two milligrams of carfentanil is enough to kill somebody.

Barberton Police narcotics officer Paul Laurella said the biggest problem for law enforcement is the quantity entering the country. Fentanyl and carfentanil are created in labs. Laurella noted the major source is Mexican cartels which are able to buy the base chemicals, for the most part legally, in China.

According to Laurella, so much is being produced that seizing a truckload of illegal drugs does not dent the supply because there is a second truck behind it and others behind those.

As a recovering addict Josh Vandygriff qualifies as an expert. He got hooked on illegal drugs after a motorcycle accident and the pain medication he was prescribed.

Vandygriff spoke of the relative ease of obtaining illegal drugs. He explained friend or contact in a city where the price is cheaper can purchase and ship to the addict. He also spoke of the basement of the internet, what he called the dark web. Special software needs to be found and downloaded first, but then accesses sites to order and have illegal products sent directly to one’s home and not step foot outside the house.

Vandygriff stressed the need for mental help assistance. He said for him to quit it took strong support, including having someone to talk to at any time. He also said it took a judge to have faith in him.

“The first thing to do is stop using it. That’s the catch,” DiFrangia said. Help is available but it’s a hard sell. Then there is withdrawal, what she called the trip from hell.

Addicts may want to quit but every cell in their body tells them they are going to die, DiFrangia said. Quitting may not seem like much of an option to some.

People who overcome addiction and continue to live and fight and advocate are some of the strongest and courageous people,” said Todd McKenney, Barberton Municipal Court and Drug Court judge.

Barberton Police Chief Vince Morber said, “It takes all of us working together.”