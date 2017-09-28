Dawn Marie Lamb, 57, passed away suddenly Sept. 25, at Akron General Medical Center. Dawn was born in Akron, was a graduate of Buchtel High School and was an area resident all her life. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband David, loved her dogs and cats and was a dedicated wife, mother and daughter who was loved by many. Preceded in death by her father Donald Hahe; She is survived by her loving husband David M.; son Michael J. Myers; mother Dawn (James) Brock; brothers David and Daniel Hahe; sister Dianne Yoho; father and mother-in-law Dennis and Elizabeth Lamb; and numerous friends. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 29, from 6-7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at the Go Fund Me page https://www.gofundme.com/4hr5i1c