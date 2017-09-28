Peggy L. Shuber (nee Ferguson)

Mom was born Dec. 8, 1936 an entered heaven Tuesday, Sept. 26. She was welcomed by our beloved dad, Bob Shuber; her parents, George and Cleora Ferguson and many friends and family members. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School, class of 1954 and proud of her Scotch-Irish decent. Always pleasant, kind and compassionate, mom was truly a blessing to all who knew her. Mom was always content to be home taking care of her family. Everyone loved to sit at her table for a “chat” and a fresh pot of coffee. Her husband, children and grandchildren were always Peggy’s focus. We are truly thankful for mom’s love and care for so many years. Peggy’s children will miss her dearly and cherish our memories of her. They include, Kathleen Ament (Gary) of Austin, Texas, Shelly Kellar (Martin) of Portage Lakes, Patrice Tomei (Dante) of Tallmadge, Brad Shuber (Diana) of Portage Lakes; stepson, Mike Shuber (Cheri) of Crane Hill, Alabama. Mom was “Nan” to 19 grandchildren; also “Great Nan” to 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her beloved dog, “Tink.” There are so many of us to mourn mom’s passing, but we rejoice her home going. We are comforted to know that mom and dad are now together forever. Our family would like to thank Pleasant View Health Care Center for their kind compassionate care. Mom was always in good hands. Peggy’s memorial service will be Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Donita Huffman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place with her beloved husband, Bob at Greenlawn Memorial Park.