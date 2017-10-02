Carol Jean McFarland, 74, was cured of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, Sept. 29, when she passed away at the Greenfield Estates Alzheimer’s care facility in Bath. She was born to the late Tressie and Charles Burkhart in New Philadelphia, Ohio Nov. 14, 1942. She graduated from New Philadelphia High School, Class of 1960. Carol married Lellan “Mac” McFarland in Dec. 1961 and moved to Angola, Indiana where she worked two jobs to put Mac through college. They moved to Akron in 1963 when Mac got a job at Goodyear Aircraft and Carol was a teller at Goodyear Bank. They adopted their daughter, Laurie in 1966 and Carol became a stay at home mom raising Laurie and her brother, David until 1979 when, at the age of 37, she enrolled in the College of Education at the University of Akron. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1983 and went to work as an elementary school teacher in Barberton. Carol retired in 2005. During her years at Barberton she received her Master’s degree from Ashland University and was named, “Teacher of the Year” in 1999. She loved teaching. A highlight of her career was visiting a fourth grade class in Guangzhou, China. She was a talented artist and interior decorator. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010 and was active in spreading the word about Alzheimer’s. Wanting to help prevent Alzheimer’s in the future she donated her brain for Alzheimer’s research. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David. Carol is survived by her husband Mac; her daughter, Laurie Birrenkott; daughter-in-law, Anita McFarland; five grandchildren, Jason, Tyler and Marisa Harris and Justin and Jordan McFarland, as well as her brothers, Lloyd, Wayne and Jerry; sister, Shirley and cat, “Heartley.” The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenfield Estates and Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care they provided for Carol. Funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, with Rev. Kurt Wiesner officiating. Inurnment to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Carol’s family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.Alz.org After the service at Western Reserve a lunch will be served at Grace United Church of Christ of Loyal Oak, 3285 Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, OH 44203.