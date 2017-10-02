Cynthia Ann McDowell, age 61, passed away Oct. 1. She was born May 1, 1956 in Barberton, Ohio. Preceded in death by husband, Bill McDowell; parents, Chick and Fanny Pettitt; baby sister, Phyllis Pettitt; and brother, Elmer Leroy Pettitt. She leaves behind to lovingly miss her, life partner of 20 years, Tree Ferguson; brothers, Donald (Connie) Pettitt and John Pettitt (Connie Wright); and sisters, Karen Napier (Terry Medley), Jane Chapman, Debbie Smith, and Rose Ausmus (Doug Diller). She also leaves to cherish her memory Kelly Morber Beach and children, Kierstyn and Ethan; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family would like to give a special thanks to LifeCare Hospice for the care given to Cynthia. Family will receive family and friends Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton, OH 44203. Cremation and a celebration of Cynthia’s life will follow. Please contact Debbie for more details on the celebration 330-803-1099. Memorial donations may be made in Cynthia’s name to Debbie Smith