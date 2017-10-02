Together Again

Denver Ray Meadows, 78, passed away Sept. 28. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Denver was a resident of Norton since 1970 and was employed by B.F. Goodrich and retired from GenCorp after 13 years of service. He was a member of Barberton Moose 759 and Doylestown American Legion Post 210. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jacqueline; brothers, Russell and Charles Meadows; sister, Roberta and his parents, Carl and Della Meadows; Denver is survived by his sons, Stephen Ray (Sonja) and Carl Frank (fiancée, Kim); sister, Marilyn (Rev. Troy) George, aunt, Sylvia Ward, along with other family members and friends. Denver’s funeral service was Sept. 3 at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Troy George officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors.