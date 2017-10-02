Denver Ray Meadows

| | 0

Together Again 

Denver Ray Meadows, 78, passed away Sept. 28. He was a U.S. Army veteran.  Denver was a resident of Norton since 1970 and was employed by B.F. Goodrich and retired from GenCorp after 13 years of service. He was a member of Barberton Moose 759 and Doylestown American Legion Post 210. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jacqueline; brothers, Russell and Charles Meadows; sister, Roberta and his parents, Carl and Della Meadows; Denver is survived by his sons, Stephen Ray (Sonja) and Carl Frank (fiancée, Kim); sister, Marilyn (Rev. Troy) George, aunt, Sylvia Ward, along with other family members and friends. Denver’s funeral service was Sept. 3 at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Troy George officiating.  Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment