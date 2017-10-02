Marjorie Mae Hershberger Allman, age 93, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, with family by her side at Pleasant View Health Care Center in Barberton, Ohio. Margie was born Nov. 23, 1923 in Osbornes Mills, West Virginia to the late Lon and Addie Mae Groves Hershberger. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1942 and headed to Akron to work at Goodyear Aerospace during WWII as a “Rosie the Riveter.” It was there she met her future husband, the late Jonas McKale “Jay” Allman. They were married 40 years before his passing in 1985. Margie was a social butterfly and had no shortage of friends to play cards with, go shopping, travel, and she loved to cook and bake! Margie was preceded in death by her sister, Madge Adkins and is survived by her sister, Joyce Ashley; niece, Reggie (Denny) Watson and nephew, Neal Ashley; great-nephew, Nate (Debbie) Watson and great-niece, Laura (Dave) Andrew, and her special friend , Jim Langford; his visits were the highlight of each and every day. Margie enjoyed hearing about what everyone was up to, and delighted in seeing her great-great niece and nephew, Claire and Harrison Andrew. We would like to thank the “family” at Pleasant View who doted on Margie and took such great care of her the past 4 years. These folks have a special calling and are just amazing. Funeral services were Sept. 30, at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton. Burial will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.