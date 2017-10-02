Suzanne L. Brown (nee Sorrell), 56, passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, after a courageous battle with cancer. A life resident of Norton/Barberton. Sue graduated from Norton High School, Class of 1979 and was employed by Giant Eagle for 15 years. Preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Sorrell and husband, Dean Brown; survived by her son, Chris (Jamie) Brown; grandson, Christopher Brown; significant other, James Gowin; mother, Carol Sorrell-Turinsky; sisters, Beverly Largent, Terri (Brian) Irby and Geri (Steve) Good; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sue’s funeral service was Sept. 28, at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Jerry Butcher officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.