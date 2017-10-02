Wanda “Bobbie” Elizabeth Swier-Vasiloff, 87, left us gracefully the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, with her devoted daughter-in-law, Marnie by her side. Wanda, one of three children was born in Massillon, Ohio March 24, 1930 to the late John Clifford and Lucy Elizabeth Remley-Swier whom she adored, loved and recounted endless memories after their passing. Winifred Swier-Fograsher, her oldest sister, passed away just five days after her Sept. 24. Surviving is her youngest brother, Carl Clifford Swier of Barberton, Ohio; her two sons, Mark (Marnie) Vasiloff of Barberton, Ohio and Dr. Bruce (Mary) Vasiloff of Findlay, Ohio; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1948, she attended Kent State University and worked at Diamond Match Company, Alside, Gillette-Hyponex and Vasiloff Construction. Wanda was known for her kindness, sweet and gentle spirit and her sharp wit. Her infectious laugh and dimpled smile lit up the room. She was a compassionate wife, mom, grandma, aunt and friend to many. She loved travel, flying, archery, music, history, watching stars and especially family gatherings. Wanda loved life and had a joyful outlook right up to her final days, she will be forever missed. We love you mom! There will be a private family service. Wanda would want to help others, so in lieu of flowers please donate to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333 or to a charity of your choice in her memory.