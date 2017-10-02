Winifred Mary “Winnie” (Swier) Fograscher, 89, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, formerly of Parma Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 24, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Winnie was born August 4, 1928 in Massillon Ohio, of John C. and Lucy E. (Remley) Swier. A lifelong learner, Winnie attended Barberton High School and continued her education at Washington University in Saint Louis and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio. Winnie was a voracious reader and an avid fan of scrabble and crossword puzzles. Passions that she learned from her father and passed down to her children. Never one to sit still, Winnie began work at an early age as an usher in a movie theater. In addition to working as a dental assistant, Winnie held various positions with Midwest Rubber Reclaiming, H&R Block, The City Directory, Vistron-Pro, SOHIO and British Petroleum. Winnie was active in her children’s education as room mother and PTA member. She also taught Sunday school classes for many years, served as a den mother and was a lifelong member of Girl Scouts, leading many troops and participating In Silver Scouts as an adult. She enjoyed theater, traveling and entertaining friends. Winnie was the proud mother of son Andrew C. Fograscher of Peoria, Illinois and daughter Valerie A. (Michael) Daley of Signal Mountain, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sarah A. Fograscher of Brooklyn New York and Scott M. Daley of Dunlap Tennessee, brother Carl C. Swier of Barberton, Ohio; nephews Mark C. Vasiloff (Marnie) of Barberton, Ohio; Bruce A. Vasiloff (Mary) of Findlay, Ohio; James Fograscher (Barbara) of Columbus, Ohio; and niece Ann Baucum (Brian) of Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded by her husband Walter G. Fograscher, sister Wanda Vasiloff and parents, John C. and Lucy E. Swier. Interment will be in the Brookfield Cemetery, Massillon Ohio Nov. 11.