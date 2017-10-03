Active shooter, suspect in custody

Officials held a press conference at 10 p.m. at the Norton Fire Department for the shooting that took place around 7:20 p.m. this evening.

They have confirmed that a suspect, David Michael Havrilek, 41, of Akron, was taken into custody with gunshot wounds.

A call came in to dispatch around 7 p.m. of a man in Barber Road Storage in Norton with an assault riffle near the back of the property. The individuals who called left the scene safely with the help of officers.

Barberton High School was immediately evacuated. As police and a SWAT team arrived and searched for the man, they were fired at. They immediately returned fire and lost sight of the shooter. No officers were injured during the incident. They do believe he was acting alone and crews are still investigating the scene.

They found the suspect near a storage unit and he was transported to Akron General Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. They do not know how many gunshot wounds he has and if they were self inflicted or if officers shot him.

Officials said Havrilek does have a violent criminal history with charges including domestic violence and assault. Officials do not know if he had a unit with the storage business or if he had any motives.

For comments from officials and more details, pick up the Thursday, Oct. 12 issue of The Barberton Herald.