Police capture gunman

Police worked quickly Tuesday evening around to secure the area of Barber Road Storage where a gunman was seen firing rounds from an automatic rifle. The active shooter situation required the Barberton High School and Middle Schools to be on lockdown for a short time. Barber Road was closed between Interstate 76 and Morgan Avenue for several hours.

Police reported the suspect was captured and shot near Fourth Street and Norton Avenue. He was transferred to Akron General Hospital. It is unclear if the gunshot wounds were self inflicted or by police.

Updates and further details will be published as they become available. A press conference has been scheduled for 10 p.m. this evening.

Pray for our police.