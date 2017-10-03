Stephen Joseph Halaiko, 69, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30. Steve was born in Akron to the late Michael and Lois Jane Halaiko Aug. 20, 1948, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1966 graduate of St. Vincent High School, graduated from Borromeo Seminary and Divine Word, and went on to teach at St. Vincent – St. Mary for several years. A dedicated educator, Steve also taught ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), classes in the Peace Studies program at the University of Akron, and was very active in the Ohio Education Association. He found his vocation working with people with developmental disabilities, working for the Summit County Board of DD for 28 years and coaching the Special Olympics Cross Country Ski team. Steve was a longtime member of St. Vincent Parish, singing in their Canticum Novum Choir, and is a current member of St. Francis de Sales Parish. Steve found peace in nature, loved reading and music, and was a lifelong learner. He had a profound faith and was known for his kind and gentle nature, which was reflected in his ability to make others feel important and valued. Steve will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 42 years, Eileen; children Joseph (Shelly Roder), Stephanie (David) Sykes, and Mark (Cori Zanin); grandchildren Sylvia, Jacob, Jeremy, Andrew, Joshua, and Baby Roder Halaiko due in February; siblings Michael (Janie), Pat (Cathy), Mary Beth (Matt) Shea, Jeanne (Jerry) Rocco and Rosie (Phil) Newlon; brothers-in-law Ray (Heather) Demarco, Godfrey (Henrietta) Demarco, and David (Tina) Demarco; beloved cousins Br. Vincent Jerome Rohaley and Fr. David Halaiko; and many other dear cousins, nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 6 from 3-5 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko Anthony Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St in Akron. Mass of christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron OH 44319. Interment at Holy Cross cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ESOL Program at Project Learn of Summit County, 60 S. High St, Akron OH 44326 or to St. Francis de Sales Parish, Attn: Stephen J. Halaiko Scholarship Fund. (Anthony, Akron, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com).