Garrell “Mac” McKown, 83, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30. Born July 31, 1934 in Stinson, West Virginia, he was a resident of Barberton for most of his life. Mac was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Akron-Barberton Belt Line Railroad with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Barberton Lodge 750 F&AM, Portage Chapter 202 RAM. Preceded in death by his parents, Glenie and Hattie McKown and infant great-grandson, Logan Seabolt; survived by his wife of 57 years, Lorena; children, Randy McKown, Missy McKown and Ed (Karen) McKown; grandchildren, Maredith (Andy) Seabolt and David McKown; great-grandchildren, Leylah and Charlotte Seabolt; sisters, Karen (Clyde) Duley and Betty McDonald; brother, Calhoun Alltop; extended family, Bob Montgomery and Jack Little and all other friends, because he never knew a stranger. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Mac’s funeral service will be Friday, Oct.  6, at 1 p.m. at the Stump Funeral Home in Grantsville, West Virginia with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of service. Burial at Big Bend Cemetery.

