Victim Assistance is available 24/7

Help is a phone call away

When tragedies affect our community, Victim Assistance Program of Summit County is available to help those affected navigate through the emotional trauma.

Residents and employees of the Barberton and Norton communities are encouraged to reach out to their 24-hour hotline at 330-376-0040. The highly trained victim advocates are available to speak with you any time of day or night, providing crisis intervention and guiding you to the community resources you may need.

Please know you do not have to go through this alone, Victim Assistance Program is there to help. All you have to do is call.

www.victimassistanceprogram.org

(Learn more about our organization, types of services, information related to different types of crimes/traumas, etc.)