William “Bill” Smith
William “Bill” Smith, age 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 3. William was a 1969 graduate of Barberton High School and went on to be employed at Ohio Brass and B & C industries. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fan along with The Ohio State Buckeyes. William is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Frase; brothers, Robert Greathouse and Dick Frase; and niece, Jennifer Wokojance. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debra Smith; daughters, Crystal (Steve) Ganz and Shannon (Jason) Bica; three grandchildren, Allyson, Madison, and Aidan; sister, Shirley Dodrill; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View for all of their support. At the request of the family, all services will be private. In Bill’s memory, during football weekends, have a cold beer in his honor!
7 Comments
Debi and girls I am so sorry for your loss you are in my thoughts and prayers ! I love you all so much,if you need anything please let me know …
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I pray for strength for all of you as well.
Debi, Shannon, and Crystal, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers.
Condelonces and Prayers to Debi,Crystal and Shannon/Family. My Football Season will never be the same! He will be missed. His CHOCOLATE Girlfriend!
Your are on my prayers.
May god bless your soul and you be at peace a last, My prayers and thoughts are with the family at this time.
Debbie, so very sorry for your loss.