William “Bill” Smith, age 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct. 3. William was a 1969 graduate of Barberton High School and went on to be employed at Ohio Brass and B & C industries. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fan along with The Ohio State Buckeyes. William is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Frase; brothers, Robert Greathouse and Dick Frase; and niece, Jennifer Wokojance. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debra Smith; daughters, Crystal (Steve) Ganz and Shannon (Jason) Bica; three grandchildren, Allyson, Madison, and Aidan; sister, Shirley Dodrill; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant View for all of their support. At the request of the family, all services will be private. In Bill’s memory, during football weekends, have a cold beer in his honor!