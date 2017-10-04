Woodrow L. Carpenter, 65, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 30. He was a life resident of the Akron/Barberton area. Preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Susie Carpenter; sister, Iza Carpenter and brother, Ronnie Carpenter; survived by brother, Andrew (Alicia) Carpenter and son, Woodrow Carpenter Jr. A memorial service will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.