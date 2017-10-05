Havrilek faces charges after active shooting incident

David Michael Havrilek, 41, was taken into custody after an active shooting incident at Barber Road Storage South and now faces several charges.

According to a press release from Norton Police Department, he is being charged with four counts of attempted murder, four charges of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and inducing panic. He was further charged with assault from involving hospital staff and an officer.

The Oct. 5 release from Chief John Dalessandro states Havrilek is currently being treated for his injuries sustained during the shootout with police.