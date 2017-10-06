Councilman slams Cider Festival

Warning ***Strong language content***

Click the link below

The Herald has obtained a phone call from Ward 3 Councilman, Dennis Pierson, to Barberton/Norton Police Dispatch requesting patrol on Easton Road.

Dispatch received the call Saturday, Sept. 30 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Pierson can be heard requesting more officers due to the excess amount of traffic on Easton Road during the Cider Festival. He explains to the dispatcher that Easton Road is a “racetrack” and causing large amounts of dust.

The Councilman refers to the Ciderfest as the “white trash festival” and is demanding answers from Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro.

Pierson was elected to his Ward 3 seat in November 2013 and is up for re-election.