Councilman slams Cider Festival
Warning ***Strong language content***
Click the link below
The Herald has obtained a phone call from Ward 3 Councilman, Dennis Pierson, to Barberton/Norton Police Dispatch requesting patrol on Easton Road.
Dispatch received the call Saturday, Sept. 30 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Pierson can be heard requesting more officers due to the excess amount of traffic on Easton Road during the Cider Festival. He explains to the dispatcher that Easton Road is a “racetrack” and causing large amounts of dust.
The Councilman refers to the Ciderfest as the “white trash festival” and is demanding answers from Norton Police Chief John Dalessandro.
Pierson was elected to his Ward 3 seat in November 2013 and is up for re-election.
15 Comments
I just listened with amazement to the ranting of third Ward councilman Pierson complaining about the heavy traffic and dust on Easton and other streets during the cider festivities which drew several thousand people to Norton for three days in a row! Between the football games and the car show and the booths which I had one,we had thousands of people spending many thousands of dollars at these events. I for one can put up with a little traffic and dusty roads for the benefit of the city!
I also resent my children and grandchildren being referred to as “white trash”! He was elected by the very people that he referred to as “white trash”! He is constantly complaining about the city’s expenditures, yet when we have something as nice as we had this fest week that brings in as much money as it does, he irationally refers to it as the “white trash” festival. He needs to resign asap not after the election!
Lou Scuchie – it is awesome the Dianne Cartwright has a PHD. Jealous?
Dennis Pierson , Ward 3 councilmen, he cannot answer his phone due to poor reception in his mom’s basement where he has always lived!!
I mean… he isn’t lying though is he? Most people just are polite enough not to just come out and say it. It sure is a good thing you signed with a PHD, Dianne. We all are so impressed with your status. It has such incredible influence on how I view this matter.
Do not appreciate Dennis Pierson referring to the “Norton Cider Festival as “the white trash festival.” He is up for re-election for Ward 3 in November, and I pray all the “Nortonians” in his district, whom he caterizes as being “beneath” him, will NOT re-elect him. We do not need individuals representing us to be this: ignorant, bias, insensitive, narcissistic – to be in any “position” of: power, decision making or policy creation. His comments tell more about his “character” than those he characterizes with his verbal antics. We who live in Norton are “all” part of the Norton Community” and those who: plan, work for, support and attend this yearly festival – are “his fellow citizens and constituents.” This is a sad, sad commentary by someone “we” have elected to “represent” and “serve us.” Shame on you – Dennis Pierson.
Dianne Gaynell Cartwright PHD
The link is there. The cider fest attracts trash and children of trash. Look how these kids dress and represent themselves. Get off your gigh horse and see it for what it really is.
I can’t get this to play, I want to hear this before November election
Dispatch are matter of public record… are they not? Who calling & threatening… I’m sure that’s why you removed the link.
Why is the link no longer working? This needs to be heard loud and clear before Novembers election
I heard it
How dare he diss the cider festival ! Not good ! A lot of people really enjoy that festival !
link still not working
Link not working
wonder if someone was paid off to get rid of the link?
Its public info. Someone should request a copy of recoding and repost