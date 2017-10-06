Newspapers are here to stay

Far from fading away, community newspapers are a valued and trusted source of news and information in towns and counties nationwide.

More than two-thirds of respondents in a recent nationwide survey said that they read their local newspaper, either in print or online, and the largest segment of respondents said they preferred newspapers for their local news. In fact, a majority of respondents who read their community newspaper said they trusted it over other news sources. More than 70 percent of those who read their paper said that the newspaper was useful to them personally.

These results come from a recently completed survey conducted by Susquehanna Polling and Research of Harrisburg, PA, for the National Newspaper Association.

The survey demonstrates that Americans find their local community newspapers to be relevant, useful and necessary in today’s digital-focused environment. It reinforces that people want to know what is going on in their communities, and find that their local newspaper provides that important news and information.

Susquehanna Polling surveyed 1,000 households across the country between March 6 and April 5, 2017. An executive summary of the survey may be found here.

The National Newspaper Association, founded in 1885, represents over 2,000 community newspapers across America. Its flagship monthly newspaper, Publishers’ Auxiliary provides members with industry news and trends, editorial, advertising and business best practice information and advice from industry experts. NNA’s public policy office in Washington represents the community newspaper industry on the federal level, and focuses on postal, government access, employment and small business issues.

Sincerely,

Matt Paxton, NNA President

The News-Gazette, Lexington, VA

540-463-3113