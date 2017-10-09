Dorothy (Dot) Roth, 59, passed away peacefully with her husband, children and sisters at her side Oct. 6. Born in 1957 to Anthony and Mary (Kupar) Macko, she lived in Northeast Ohio most of her life. A 1975 graduate of Barberton High School, Dot attended Aultman Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with her RN degree in 1978. A few months later, she married her high school sweetheart, David A. Roth. Together they raised five children while living in Barberton, Brunswick, Shaler Twp. Pennsylvania, and Granger Twp. As a nurse, she worked at the former Barberton Citizens’ Hospital, Hospice of Visiting Nurse, and Medina General Hospital. She cared for her patients as she would have cared for her own family. As a mother, she helped her children grow by actively serving as a room mom, PTA member, Girl Scout leader, PSR teacher, and more. Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Dave, as well as children Bridgette (Timothy) Christopher, MD, PhD of Apex, North Carolina; Jason and Kimberly (Pope) Roth of Cuyahoga Falls; Amy Roth (Daniel Cullen) of Oakland, California; Jennifer Roth of Apex; and Joseph Roth and his fiancé Abby Batis of Chicago, Illinois. Dot also leaves six grandchildren who will miss her dearly: Sophia, Joshua, Noah, and Sarah Christopher of Apex; and Alyson and Kathryn Roth of Cuyahoga Falls. She also leaves her mother, Mary Macko of Barberton; and her siblings Patricia (Stanley) Miller of Kenton; Teresa Leporis of Barberton; Veronica Macko (Sherri Jackson) of Alliance; Edward Macko of Creswell, Oregon; Richard Macko of Mims, Florida; Mary Renick of Barberton; Angela (Paul) Radvansky of Canal Fulton: Delores (Lori) Glasgow of Stow; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who also cherished her and will miss her immensely. She was preceded in death by her father Anthony Macko, her mother- and father-in-law Genevieve and Joseph Roth, and her brothers-in-law Robert Renick, Paul Glasgow, and Richard Roth. Calling hours will beat Silva Hostetler Funeral Home at 1199 Wooster Road W. in Barberton, Tuesday, Oct.10, from 4-8 p.m. Mass of christian Burial will be at St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton, Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. with Fr. Thomas McCann, celebrant. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring to calling hours or send to the funeral home a note or photo of your favorite memory of Dot or her family member so that a memory book can be created for the family. Those wishing to support the family may send donations to a YouCaring account at https://www.youcaring.com/dorothyroth-973425.