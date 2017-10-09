Together Again

Glendene P. Shaffer, 92, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 8. A resident of New Franklin for 53 years, she retired from Chapel Hill Nursing Home after 17-years of service. Glendene was a founding member of Celebration Church. Preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Dwight A. Shaffer; survived by her son, John Stephen (Karen) Shaffer; daughter, Cheryl Ann (Scott) Villwock; grandson, Timothy Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Olivia and Owen Shaffer; along with other family and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Michael Mancari officiating. Burial at Sunset Hills Memory Garden. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 6-8 p.m.