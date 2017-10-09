Together Again

Jessie Lilian Slota, age 91, passed away Oct. 5. She was born Dec. 19, 1925 in Clerkenwell, England. Jessie enjoyed knitting and spending time at the family summer home on Lake Erie. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph, and her parents and siblings. Survived by children, Penny Kline and Patrick Slota; brother, Ronald (Jean) Eglington of England; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private service has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.