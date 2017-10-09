Paul E. Herold, 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and daughters Oct. 6. Paul was a lifelong Barberton resident where he graduated from Hoban High School in 1961. Paul then became an employee of the Babcock and Wilcox Co. and retired as an inspector after 47 years of service. He was married to the love of his life Patricia (O’Bryan) for 54 years and they raised four wonderful daughters together. He was a loving and caring husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was honest, hardworking and would always make time to help his loved ones and others. He enjoyed long rides in his convertible, playing golf and day trips with his wife. He will be deeply missed by his friends and loved ones and will be forever in our hearts. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary; and brothers Robert and George; he is survived by his wife Patricia L.; daughters Colleen (Richard) Carey, Kim (Alan) Caynor, Stephanie (Keith) Cline and Stacy (Brett) Colgan; grandchildren Brad (Miranda) Brammer, Shane, Tyler and Cameron Rittwage and Evan, Brandon, Logan and Lauren Cline; great-grandchildren Cruise and Carson Brammer; brothers Charles (Barbara) and James (Cathy) Herold; sisters Dorothy Purdy, and Patty, Joan and Janet Herold; and many nieces, nephews and close family friends Ruth (Butch) Stephens, Richard (Gloria) Honaker and Jim Lodge. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave, Norton. Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Tuesday morning at 9:30. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).