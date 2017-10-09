Robert Elsmore Sr., 95, of Barberton, passed away Monday, Oct. 2, at the Willows of Willard. He was the son of the late Ernest and Mary (Brean) Elsmore. A graduate of Norton High School, Robert was a life- long resident of Barberton. Robert proudly served his country with the 715th Engineers Depot, U.S. Army, in North Africa and Italy from 1942 to 1945. Upon his return Robert was introduced to his future wife by his twin sister, Olive. Robert and Lucille M. Jones were married Feb. 22, 1947 and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. Robert was an industrial mechanic at Seiberling Tire and Rubber in Barberton, retiring in 1980. He was then employed at Alside in Cuyahoga Falls for several years. Robert was a talented woodcrafter and enjoyed golf, bowling and travel. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lucille, and children Kathleen (Michael) Brasko, James (Annette) Elsmore and Gary (Mary) Elsmore; daughter-in-law Judith (James) Shull; grandchildren Brianna Elsmore, Benjamin (Lindsay) Brasko, Daniel (Anna) Brasko, James (Sarah) Elsmore, Abby (Johnathon) Searfoss, Leah Elsmore, Aaron Elsmore and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his oldest son, Robert Jr., twin sister Olive Siegenthaler, brothers William, Ernest and Leonard Elsmore. A graveside service will be Monday, Oct. 9 at noon at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Firestone VFW 3383. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert Elsmore Jr. Scholarship Fund, 5494 Brookview Lane, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.